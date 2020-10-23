To the editor,
Write-in campaigns are notoriously difficult to accomplish. Are they impossible? Absolutely not. But it obviously takes much more work, effort and tenacity.
Oswego County Clerk Michael Backus, who was up for re-election this year, resigned in September and has moved on to Oswego Health and we wish him the best of luck. However, due to the timing it was too late to have his name removed from the ballot.
I support Terry “Bucky” Wilbur in his bid as the write-in candidate for Oswego County Clerk. During his college years, Terry worked part time in the clerk’s office. He was always willing and able to learn every facet of the office from recording and filing documents, indexing and accounting, among other tasks, all the while with a smile on his face and a ready joke. He knew then he wanted to become county clerk at some point in the future. That time has come.
In 2010, after graduating from SUNY Oswego with a degree in political science, Terry ran as Oswego County Legislator of the 21st District and won. I helped him with his campaign. He was tireless and committed in meeting, talking and listening to the concerns of the constituents of the 21st Legislative District. He was elected as the youngest legislator in Oswego County history at the age of 20.
In his ten years as legislator, Terry has shown true leadership. He was immediately assigned to the government, courts & consumer affairs committee which oversees the county clerk, Department of Motor Vehicles and the records center. He was chairman of this committee for six years. Currently, Terry serves as majority leader of the Oswego County Legislature. He understands the workings and operations of these offices. He also understands the budget process. He will not be a figurehead but a hands-on clerk and will be responsive to any concerns.
The Oswego County Clerk’s Office is a constitutional office and is “keeper of the records” where your important records — some public, some confidential, are filed or recorded. It is the county clerk’s responsibility for the safe keeping and preservation of these records.
Terry has three passions in life: his family, farming and serving the people of Oswego County. There’s no question Terry Wilbur is the man for the job.
Let’s cut to the chase: for Terry to become your next Oswego County Clerk, disregard the ballot spot for Michael Backus. At the bottom of the column for Oswego County Clerk, there is a space for a write-in. Together, we can do this.
Sincerely,
Georgiana Mansfield
Deputy County Clerk
(2003 – 2015)
