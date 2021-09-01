To the editor,
Thanks to the tremendous outpouring of support we received from the community and the tireless effort of our many volunteers, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 19th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign was a resounding success.
I applaud the donations of school supplies and funds we received from organizations, individuals and businesses, the work of the nine district coordinators, each bus site volunteer, our friends who sorted and distributed the school supplies, and the cooperation we received from businesses that graciously hosted a bus and served as an official drop site for school supplies. Collectively, 42,866 school supply items were gathered and distributed throughout the county to 1,313 children.
The success of the Stuff-A-Bus Campaign would not have been possible if not for the collaborative efforts of the Fulton, Phoenix, Hannibal, Mexico, APW, Pulaski, Sandy Creek, Central Square, and Oswego School Districts, CSEA and OCTA. Their efforts, along with that of our many volunteers helped put smiles on the faces of hundreds of children who, as a result of the Stuff-A-Bus Campaign, now have the school supplies they need for a successful start to the school year. It was rewarding to see the expressions on the faces of the families that received school supplies for their children. Their gratitude was immeasurable.
I am extremely grateful to my co-chair, Laurie Kelly, for her hard work and weeks of volunteering throughout this event. Laurie helped produce outstanding results for the children of Oswego County. A special thanks goes out to the members of the Oswego National Honor Society offering many hours of their time over two days, as well.
Thank you to the countless number of community members who donated school supplies and the businesses that served as an official collection site. Your concern for the youth of Oswego County is greatly appreciated.
As the saying goes “It takes a village to raise a child”. Your response has demonstrated that individually and collectively we can meet the needs within our community and LIVE UNITED!
Sincerely,
Patrick Dewine
Executive Director
United Way of Greater Oswego County
