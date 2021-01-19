Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Periods of snow. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.