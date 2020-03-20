To the editor,
One of the greatest fears faced by those who have to go to the hospital far from home is, ‘will I get the care I need?’ A secondary fear is how will I pay for that care?
Even people with excellent insurance can receive an unwanted and unwarranted surprise in the mail known as a surprise medical bill. Surprise medical bills come into play when a patient believes that the care they received at a hospital or healthcare facility is in network by virtue of their hospital being in network. The reality is, in today’s world of hospital care, providers are often sub-contracted by the facility and may well not be in the patient’s network.
As someone who recently experienced a medical procedure out of state, I can tell you it is a shock to receive a large surprise medical bill that isn’t covered by any insurance.
Luckily, in New York, our state leaders require Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) as a method to resolve issues like these. However, this isn’t the law of the land if you get hurt out of state, IDR might not apply.
We need Congress to champion proposals that put patients first and protect their access to medical care regardless of what state they are in.
Carolyn Rush
Oswego
