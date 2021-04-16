To the editor,
My mother’s stories about her Catholic upbringing here in Oswego are filled with reverent nostalgia. They paint a picture of a bygone era when the faithful filled every pew, the women bedecked in hats and gloves. The Mass said back then was the same Mass celebrated by the early Church fathers, unchanged for nearly 2,000 years. Spoken in Latin, its ritualistic solemnity was befitting the occasion when one considers the true miracle of the Mass. After all, if Catholics believe that Jesus is present in the Eucharist, the casual environment resulting from the post-Vatican II reforms of the mid-‘60s seems to suggest otherwise.
As a child of the 1980s, my experience in the Catholic Church was nothing like my mother’s. The churches were still full then, (arriving late to Mass on any Sunday meant standing room only), but a slow and certain flippancy had crept in. I distinctly remember our elderly priest scolding a teenager for wearing shorts and flip-flops. A man no longer needed to don his Sunday best; jeans were good enough. The parts of the new Mass, no longer in Latin, were basically the same yet something was lost in translation. Touching the consecrated Host with one’s hand was forbidden in the church of my mother’s youth. The Host was sacred and as such, should never be handled. After Vatican II, this all changed. Gone was the communion rail; gone were the kneelers.
Each alteration to the Mass took a little something away with it; it’s no surprise to learn that, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, “Just one-third of U.S. Catholics (31 percent) say they believe that during Catholic Mass, the bread and wine actually become the body and blood of Jesus.” Transubstantiation is central to the Catholic faith. “Indeed, the Catholic Church teaches that the Eucharist is ‘the source and summit’ of the Christian life.’” Without it, Mass becomes just another ecumenical church service—a non-essential one at that, as recent COVID shutdowns have shown.
Much has happened to empty the churches and it follows that people are more unfulfilled than ever before. Pain and loss in my own life left me searching for purpose and meaning; I’m grateful that my search led me back to God and recently, to St. Mary’s of the Assumption. Built with stones from Lake Ontario, the beauty of St. Mary’s is unparalleled in Oswego County. This was never truer than on an evening in February when I attended Candlemas. Soft light from hundreds of candles filled me with profound peace and an awareness of the heavenly presence. It moved me to tears. A few days later, I joined the parish. Although the Mass of my childhood is comfortable and familiar, the Latin Mass affirms for me the true presence of Christ and all the mysteries of our faith. My mother’s stories don’t seem as foreign to me anymore. No longer lukewarm, for the first time in my life I feel like a practicing Catholic.
Corey Davis
Oswego
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.