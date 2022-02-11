As President of our CSEA local, I can’t stress enough how many positive outcomes will result if the Port of Oswego can proceed with the Vestas/Bluestone Wind Farm Project.
Oswego has been fortunate enough to be selected, and if the project moves forward, we can reap more than $2 million in economic benefits for our city and local area. The successful completion of this project will make Oswego a leader in renewable energy.
Right now, we need the prompt approval of the Oswego Common Council to allow use of public space to move forward with this project.
We, and the Port, are committed to working cooperatively and constructively with the city to ensure that their concerns are addressed, and that this project that will greatly benefit Oswego, Upstate New York, and the State if it can proceed. If we are not able to reach a positive outcome with the city, then the project and its benefits will be relocated to Erie, Pennsylvania.
At the Feb. 7 City of Oswego Physical Services Committee meeting, the Port’s representatives agreed to address all the city’s concerns that were raised.
The Port stands ready to work cooperatively and in consultation with the city throughout the duration of the project, but the city needs to act on this Monday, Feb. 14 for the project to proceed.
The $2 million impact of this project is far-reaching, and it is just one of additional projects to come to the port. Specifically, the port’s quote to Vestas/Bluestone for this project — based on actual direct economic impacts from past windmill and other projects — estimates that: hotels and food purchases will range from $87,000 -118,000; local purchases and rentals of equipment, forklifts and cranes will total $1.1 million; 18 full- and part-time jobs for longshoremen and supervision will have a direct impact of over $548,000; 15-16 jobs for transport escorts, transportation/trucking and crane operators will generate $292,000.
In short, the Port appreciates and agrees to remedy any concerns raised at the Physical Services Committee meeting and is cooperating fully.
Decisive action by the city is needed Monday to ensure that this project comes to Oswego and benefits our city, our region, and our state.
Pamela Dowd
President, CSEA Local 068
