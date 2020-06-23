To the editor,
The Lake City Police Club would like to offer our appreciation and support to Mayor William Barlow and Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady for their dedication and commitment to the safety of the city of Oswego.
Many of our community members have been affected by both the recent health crisis and current civil issues. We stand behind Mayor Barlow’s decisions, which have continued to guide our community through these delicate times.
Mayor Barlow along with the Oswego Common Council have shown true leadership in allowing our community and guests to exercise their constitutional rights while keeping the city of Oswego safe for all its residents.
The Lake City Police Club has a long history of supporting local charities, local youth sport teams and community activities. We appreciate our communities support and cherish the relationships we have created while looking forward to building future relationships and further serving our community.
Respectfully,
Kevin Hadcock
LCPC Union President
Justin Grasso
LCPC Union Vice President
