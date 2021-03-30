In the interest of consistency and maintaining a robust editorial page as part of a thriving newspaper, The Palladium-Times editorial board has compiled the following policies regarding elections, political news and campaign advertising. It is our hope that these standards, many of which have been in place for some time, will allow readers and contributors to operate on equal footing in the arena of public debate. For more information or if you have political news and tips to report, email editor@palltimes.com or call 315-343-3800 ext. 2245.
Seth Wallace
Managing Editor
March 31, 2021
NEWS & EDITORIAL COVERAGE
— The Palladium-Times (“the newspaper”) has not in the past and will not endorse candidates for local, state or national office.
— As a general rule, the newspaper does not cover fundraising dinners or campaign events limited to particular candidates or political parties.
— When a person announces their candidacy and demonstrates a sincere desire and earnest effort (i.e, filing designating petitions), the newspaper will cover their candidacy in the context of the office they are contesting. Write-in campaigns will be covered as newsworthiness warrants.
— Election-related news coverage beyond, or in exception to the above, will be at the sole discretion of the newspaper’s publisher and editor in the name of newsworthiness, reader interest and information.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
— Election-related letters MUST address pertinent or timely issues of interest to our readers at-large.
— The newspapers will not publish partisan letters that promote or endorse local political candidates based solely on their record, reputation and qualifications. This constitutes paid political advertising and is handled through our advertising department. (See below)
— Candidates themselves may not use the letters to the editor column to outline their views and platforms or to ask for votes. This constitutes paid political advertising.
— Our newspaper is particularly sensitive to organized “letter-writing campaigns” believed to be part of a contrived attempt by a political camp to use the editorial page for campaigning purposes, or to otherwise attempt to manipulate our policies for a political advantage. As with all letters and advertising content, the newspapers, at the sole discretion of management, reserves and regularly exercises the right to reject any such letter.
— The newspaper is likely to reject singular letters to the editor that are signed or submitted as an organization or group with no specific author. We also are unlikely to publish letters signed on behalf of an excessive amount of authors without information provided that allows us to promptly verify each signatory is aware of and has agreed to the contents of the letter.
— The newspapers strongly encourage writers to limit election-related letters to 300 words.
— To help insure fairness, all letters to the editor of a political nature must be received at the newspaper office at least seven (7) days before the election.
— The exception to the 7-day rule is a direct response to a directly pointed letter. Responses may rebut charges, innuendos or misstatements of fact from the initial letter but may not present new charges or level inflammatory counterattacks on the opposing political camp.
— Under no circumstances will any election-related letter be published after the Friday immediately prior to an election.
— In the case of questionable content (e.g. unfounded allegations, statements of fact that are suspect, or assaults on a candidate’s character or moral standards), the newspaper reserves the right to verify such information before publication, or to edit letters. Any changes necessary to render a letter suitable for publication will be reviewed with the writer prior to publication whenever possible. (This is the policy for all other letters to the editor, as well.)
— All letters must be signed and include the address and telephone number of the writer. Phone numbers are for questions and verification purposes only and will not be published.
POLITICAL ADVERTISING
— All political advertising is charged at the prevailing open rate. (No discounts, special pricing or earned rates.)
— All political advertising must be paid for in advance. No exceptions.
— All political advertising must carry a line reading “Authorized By....” or “Paid For By….” If authorized by the candidate, an authorized political committee, or their agents, the ad must clearly state such. If not authorized, the ad must clearly and specifically state the name of the person, committee or organization who placed or financed the ad. (Personal identification may be requested.) In the case of citizens’ groups, committees and unofficial organizations, these must be established, registered and/or reasonably identifiable to the newspaper’s readers. If not, the name of the treasurer or another officer may is required.
— The phrase “PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT” must be placed above all political advertising but by itself is insufficient.
— No political ads may be placed on special discounted pages or as part of any standing advertising features or categories within the newspaper that carry discounted or flat rates or restrictions on advertising. (e.g. page 1, main sports, directories, editorial page, comics page, etc.)
— There is no guaranteed position or placement offered for any political ads. All political ads will be placed ROP – Run of Press – in our normal course of laying out the newspaper.
— No political ads of a derogatory or attacking nature will be published after Wednesday’s edition, six (6) days prior to the election. (Note: Production deadlines require that all ads be placed with our sales department at least two, and sometimes three working days prior to publication.) In the name of fairness and our responsibility to the local voting public, only responses to derogatory ads will be allowed after the Wednesday cutoff, but such ads must be placed immediately to insure placement prior to the election. Responses may rebut charges, innuendos or misstatements of fact from the initial derogatory ad but may not present new charges or level inflammatory counterattacks on the opposing political camp.
— In the case of questionable content (e.g. unfounded allegations, statements of fact that are suspect, or assaults on a candidate’s character or moral standards), the newspapers’ management reserves the right to verify such information before publication, or to reject the material.
— The newspaper, as a rule, does not cover advertisements as news. This includes television, radio, billboards and other advertising mediums. Exceptions to this are rare and will only be considered in the context of the larger election.
CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS
— All candidate endorsements must run as a paid endorsement notice, and include name and town of the person making the endorsement.
— The paid endorsement notice can be purchased online in three sizes: 50 words or less for $15; 51-175 words for $50; or 176-300 words for $75.
— No exceptions to this policy will be allowed barring one: an endorsement from current president or vice president of the United States, or major party candidate of the same office.
