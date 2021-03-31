To the Editor:
I want to thank the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department for their speedy and effective action at my home in the early morning hours of March 23. After my call to 911, they arrived promptly and surveyed the whole house, basement to attic, to determine where the problem was.
They checked on my well-being, assured me that I had done the right thing to call, and instructed me about what to do next. I learned at some point that they had already been out on two calls just before mine, but that didn’t prevent them from being attentive and very thorough.
Their action kept a frightening situation from becoming a truly serious one. We are lucky in the town to have such a competent and ready force. I hope everyone in Oswego Town appreciates and supports our volunteer fire department.
Sincerely,
Nola Heidlebaugh
Oswego Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.