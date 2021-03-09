To the editor,
On behalf of the Children’s Center of Oswego, I want to express our extreme gratitude to the Oswego County Health Department for outstanding service to the public.
Our childcare center has relied on them heavily for advice and information throughout the pandemic. They are always patient, kind and highly knowledgeable, guiding us through every step. Operating a childcare center during this difficult time would be much harder without them.
They are incredibly hardworking professionals who exemplify the highest level of dedication and expertise.
We are all very fortunate to have such a high caliber organization in our community.
Kathleen Lea
The Children’s Center of Oswego
