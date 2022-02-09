The Starr Clark Tin Shop, now the Mexico Town Historical Society and Underground Railroad Museum, was once the property of Starr Clark and his wife, Harriet Loomis Clark.
Clark was born in Massachusetts in 1793 but spent his early years in New York and the surrounding northeastern states. In 1815, he married Harriet Loomis from Verona. They had eight children, with their last son born in 1831.
In Mexico, Starr Clark managed a store with which he was given use of the adjoining house and garden. He became treasurer for Oswego County in 1840. In addition to his business, Starr contributed money for the Mexico Academy and served on its Board of Trustees. Until his death in 1866, Starr Cark (1793-1866) helped make Mexico one of the most active abolitionist and Underground Railroad centers in central New York.
The Starr Clark Tin Shop is a two-story wood-framed vernacular building built about 1827, located on Main Street in Mexico where routes 69 and 104 intersect. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in December of 2002.
Clark gave refuge to several African-American slaves in this building from the mid-1830s to the Civil War. A member of Mexico’s Vigilance Committee, Clark held abolitionist meetings and ran a tin shop, making stove pipes and other pieces in this building. Clark regularly attended anti-slavery meetings. He signed the first anti-slavery petition from Oswego County in 1835.
The building was a central hub of the abolitionist movement in Oswego County and has been renovated to mirror its original appearance. It became home to Mexico’s first anti-slavery society, with all members intent on helping move slaves to a place where they could be free, no longer the property of another man. Now, the museum features interpretive displays and exhibits on the Underground Railroad and abolitionist activity on Oswego County.
At the Starr Clark Tin Shop, residents often gathered to discuss the news and politics of the day. The shop became a busy Underground Railroad hub. Clark and his wife housed slaves seeking freedom in his home or in the homes of other families nearby and arranged transportation for the next stage in their journey north to Canada. They gave families, desperate for freedom, directions and solid contacts to the lake ports of Oswego, Cape Vincent, Port Ontario and Sackets Harbor. Once there, each could secure passage to Canada and start a new life.
Peterboro, Jan. 19th, 1839
To the editor of the Union Herald,
My Dear Sir, it will gratify you and many of your readers to know, that the two fugitive slaves, Williams and Scott, of whom I gave you an account, a few weeks ago, have arrived safely in Canada. This information I obtain from our brother Starr Clark, of Mexico, Oswego County, who, together with his family, manifested extraordinary kindness to poor Williams and Scott. Br. Clark writes that “they both had obtained places to work and were doing well.”
Your friend and brother,
Gerrit Smith
In October 1851, William “Jerry” Henry, a freedom seeker from Missouri who had lived in Syracuse, found refuge at the shop in Mexico while fleeing arrest under the 1850 Fugitive Slave Law.
In 1866, the Rev. M. D. Kinney wrote Clark’s eulogy: “Starr Clark had but one fundamental article in his political faith, and that was ... impartial justice to all men, without regard to condition or color. For a quarter of a century, during that long and dark period when the colored man had no friends ... and few that dared to be (open) he knew that in Mexico there was at least one man who had for him an open hand, an open purse, and (an) open house.”
Once an unmarked grave, Clark is buried in Mexico Village Cemetery. Now a tombstone bears his name. The stone is courtesy of Clark’s great-great granddaughter, Barbara Knight of Oswego.
At the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum, volunteers collect, preserve and make available to the public historical artifacts from all walks of life in the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum and are in the process of restoring the historically significant Chandler & Ames Bank Building. According to its website, the Society holds monthly meetings throughout the summer months in which free programs of local historic interest are presented to society members and the community at large. The society sponsors and authors a variety of publications germane to Mexico’s history. It maintains records available to individuals and groups for research. The Society provides flexible museum operating hours and conducts numerous educational tours for students throughout the year.
Nicole Hube is the former newsroom manager of The Palladium-Times. Her columns, mostly historical anecdotes about Oswego County, appear in The Palladium-Times.
