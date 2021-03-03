To the editor,
Whatever gave U.S. Rep. John Katko the idea that using some of the United States of America's finest athletes as political pawns is a great way to punish those bad Chinese boys?
Is he so naive to think threatening to pull out or actually pulling out of the Olympics will turn all the bad boys into good boys? And that by doing this they will right all the wrongs that are happening? Didn’t one of the Bush boys try that with the Russians? I don't think it worked. The bad guys are still in charge.
Does Katko have any idea what this would do to the athletes? Our athletes? I do: I had the privilege during my junior and senior years in high school to play on what, I considered then and still do, an outstanding football team. We were blessed with some seriously good talent. But we also worked our butts off to be the best we could be. For my senior year a game with Watertown High School was scheduled. Which was a huge opportunity for our team to play this school as they had an excellent reputation. We were so excited at the opportunity to play them.
The weekend before the practice week for the Watertown game, some of our team became ill with the flu that was making the rounds at that time. By Wednesday morning, it became apparent that two of our starters would not be back for Saturday’s game. At practice the coaches presented us with their plan and we bought it! Those three practices were the best, and likely most difficult I was ever involved in as a player and later as a coach.
As Friday’s practice was finishing, we knew we were ready for the big game the following day. At that time, the high school principal showed up and had a short conversation with our head coach. The team was then asked to gather round and take a knee and listen up. Our principal then told us that tomorrow's game had been canceled. He went through the reasoning behind the decision. Those reasons did not matter to us, the team. After all of our hard work and excitement, we felt betrayed, angry, hurt, disgusted, sad and beyond.
Recalling those feelings makes me think how our Olympians will feel if we do not allow them to participate. The athletes, their families and coaches all sacrifice so very much and work tirelessly for years to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And Katko wants to tell them none of this matters, they don’t matter because of politics.
Suggesting that we do not participate in the upcoming Olympic games in China is as dumb an idea as the many that we have had to live with from 2017 to 2020. We, the US, became the laughing stock of the world. If this idea were ever to happen the roar would become even louder and last longer.
But then, why would we expect any better from Katko? After all, he did endorse Trump in the recent election. I have a good idea for him: resign.
Most Sincerely,
William T. Symons
Oswego
