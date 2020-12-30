To the editor,
I heard good things about the Oswego County Office for the Aging when I moved here in 1980 and, of course, never thought that I would need their help. But last year, I enrolled in Medicare and the folks at OFA helped me immensely with this challenging endeavor.
This year, my wife enrolled and I needed to reconfigure my arrangements due to a cancer diagnosis and other medical challenges and, again, we were greatly helped by the OFA.
I write to commend these folks publicly with my testimony and to encourage my fellow residents to seek their expert help through the many and various services they offer.
Simply use your favorite browser for Oswego County Office for the Aging, email them at ofa@oswegocounty.com or call them at (315) 349-3484.
You may not think you will need their help but, if you are blessed with many years, you would be wise to seek it!
With sincere thanks,
Kit & Karen Swartz
Oswego
