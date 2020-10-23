To the editor,
On Sept 7, 2020, Labor Day, I was sitting on my porch near noon and looking at the large tree in front of a house at West Second Street. There was a cat looking down at me! It looked frightened and stuck. How could we get the cat down? The fire department came to mind and I called.
The west side truck with three firemen came first, sized up the situation and found they needed a longer ladder.
An east side truck came with three firemen and a longer ladder. With ladder in place, firemen in full gear started the climb and rescued the cat. They placed the cat on their chest and held it for the trip down.
The firemen did a wonderful job. The cat looked very relieved and if it could talk, it would have said thank you over and over again. She had been in the tree all night.
Kay Batchelor
Oswego
