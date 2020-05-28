To the editor,
Last summer, Oswego commemorated the 75th anniversary of Safe Haven, the country’s only place to welcome refugees during World War II. While we celebrated the lives of those fortunate to make it to Fort Ontario, we also considered just how few were rescued. Just under 1,000 refugees were welcomed to Safe Haven; about the same number of refugees aboard the St. Louis that had been turned away from the United States a few years earlier had been forced to return to Europe.
One of the speakers at the anniversary ceremony was U.S. Rep. John Katko. Recalling the fate of those who were refused refuge, he paused and asked the audience to imagine if that were to happen today. At this, some in the crowd looked to each other, puzzled, or shaking their heads. A few cried out, “It’s happening now!”
In the postwar era, the US did lead in welcoming those seeking refuge. Since 1980, the US resettled more than 3 million refugees. This country regularly admitted more refugees than all other countries combined — that is, until 2017.
With the new Trump administration, the ceiling for refugee admissions (a number set by the president) plummeted from an average of 70,000-80,000 for the previous 20 years and has continued to drop; for 2020, it’s 18,000, close to where it stood before 1980. This downward trend is at time when the United Nations estimates that 70.8 million people worldwide have been displaced by conflict, the highest number since World War II.
The current pandemic has only added to the challenges of those seeking safety. The UN’s refugee organization has been forced to pause its refugee resettlement efforts. In the US though, COVID-19 has proven yet another weapon for this administration’s campaign to constrict immigration, including asylum. The administration has ignored our duty under the 1951 Refugee Convention to allow people to apply for asylum. A report found that, of the 59 people who did get screening interviews between March 21-May 13, only two made it through the first step in being granted protection—this from among more than 20,000 people turned away at the southern border since late March. During the pandemic, children and teenagers also have not been afforded their usual legal protections; instead, more than 900 children and teenagers, some who have active asylum appeals, have been expelled.
Perhaps we can picture that, back at the Safe Haven anniversary ceremonies, Congressman Katko might have wondered to himself, if he’d been in office in the 1940s instead, how he would have met the challenges of that time. Would he think the US has responsibilities to those fleeing conflict? Would he be advocating for those seeking a safe haven?
Imagine if that were to happen today.
Sincerely,
Anne Pagano
Oswego
