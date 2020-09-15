To the editor,
If casinos can open and allow people, then race tracks should have fans too!
Under New York's current re-opening plan, racetracks must remain closed to fans. As a result, New Yorkers must travel to neighboring states in order to enjoy racing, resulting in lost revenue for racetracks within the state.
New York has a rich motorsports tradition and is home to over 60 racetracks and the businesses and enthusiasts that support them. The safe resumption of racing would provide desperately needed economic stimulus to New York and a morale boost to its residents. Most of New York's racetracks are small businesses that do not have large television revenue contracts to fall back on. With the racing season rapidly ending, time is of the essence.
If casinos and shopping malls - indoor venues - can safely reopen to limited customers, so too can racetracks, which are large outdoor venues.
Sincerely,
Christina Rombough
Fulton
