To the editor,
In response to the letter “Look twice for motorcycles,” published April 28:
Ernestine Hughes is quite right in expressing her view that motorcycles and the driving public should watch out for motorcycles and share the road. But doesn’t this work both ways? The public also has the right to some element of peace which is very frequently ignored by some motorcycle riders who may be members of ABATE.
It is frequently startling and always annoying when people who may be members of ABATE resort to juvenile, “look at me”, behavior and ignore the public right to days without unnecessary noise.
Respectfully,
Nick D’Innocenzo
Oswego Town
