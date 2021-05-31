To the Editor,
I would like to thank the United Way of Greater Oswego County and the Oswego County Office for the Aging for coordinating the volunteer work done on my house and property by the many enthusiastic people from Burritt Motors.
My house looks beautiful with a newly repainted deck, repaired ramp and cellar door and replaced deck lighting. The gardening and flowers in my front and back yard are absolutely beautiful!
I would also like to thank Jackoby Crouch for the replacement of the fascia on the upper levels. This work was so greatly needed and appreciated by myself and family, proud lifetime citizens of Oswego.
Again, much thanks to the efficient and friendly team from Burritt Motors.
Barbara Losurdo
Oswego
