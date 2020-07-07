To the editor,
Once again our fine men and women who served our country are getting the short end of the stick. It isn’t the federal government — it’s your own local Oswego County Legislature doing it.
A resolution on July 9 will authorize the repurposing of a “NYS HOME Local Program Funds” known as “Manufactured Home Replacement Program-Veterans First”. The purpose is to take a remaining balance originally earmarked for veterans and give that money to those affected by COVID-19. There should be an all-out campaign to get all veterans notified of the availability of this fund and money.
The smoke and mirrors distribution is meant to help with rent to those that can’t afford to pay their rent. There is also a clause for small business owners to help pay their rent. Now, who do you think will get this money? I for one feel that any small business that made any contributions to a local elected official will be up first. The person that they pay rent to will help I’m sure because they will benefit greatly. It’s not who needs it, but who you know that can get it for you.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently extended a state moratorium on evictions of tenants due to lack of income caused by COVID-19. That means any money given through this resolution will only benefit the landlords or small business owners.
Furthermore the federal HEROES Act passed last week by the House of Representatives is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate. It has items that the Republicans have issues with, and I do also. The main focus is that there is $100 billion in aid for renters and landlords. Also, proposed are another round of small business owner grants, as well as stimulus checks. This means there is a good possibility that enough money will be available through the federal government to help the individual renters, landlords and small business owners without taking any money that was earmarked to help the veterans.
Veterans first.
Call your Legislator and tell him to send this back until the next stimulus package is voted on. If there is no help for the small businesses or renters then bring it back.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Fulton
