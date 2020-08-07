To the editor,
After reading the article “Mexico sues county again over snow removal” in The Pallidium-Times July 25, 2020 issue, it seems to me our local government is echoing our U.S. government leader (cannot admit defeat). It appears the Town of Mexico was “price gouging” the county during 2010-2014 for services rendered (or not rendered) on snowplowing bills.
As stated in the article, Mexico Township has paid $31,000 to Bond, Schoeneck & King to recoup $26,001 ($57,001 would buy a mighty fine pickup truck). This new lawsuit is being served by Mexico after Oswego County filed motion seeking to dismiss the action based on an alleged “procedural error” in the original lawsuit. Consequently, the Mexico Town Board opted to “voluntarily dismiss the action,” and commence a new action based on same allegations” again using Bond, Schoeneck & King as representation.
To me it seems this is more than the county “refusing to pay bills submitted late and because a new highway superintendent wasn’t trained on billing submission process by the county.” It appears there was no compatible transition from the previous highway superintendent to the newly elected one. Why would the county train a newly elected highway superintendent? Another township in Oswego County had a similar problem when the working highway superintendent quit after he lost the position on Election Day. The town supervisor and clerk stepped in to help the newly elected highway superintendent learn the ropes and avoid this problem.
If Mexico does not settle this matter soon and continue to not plow 12-plus miles of county roads (leaving about 54 miles of town roads to maintain), the number of highway employees should be adjusted accordingly. This would recoup some taxpayers’ money in wages, insurance, uniform, etc. expense. Wouldn’t it have been advisable to accept the portion the county agreed to pay and get on with business as usual??? The $31,000 spent to date to recoup $26,001 also “belongs to the taxpayers.”
Ernestine Hughes
Parish
