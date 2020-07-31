To the editor,
If there’s one thing we hear from health care providers, it’s that men don’t really like to go to the doctor. Due to COVID-19, men may also be unsure if it’s safe to go to their health care provider’s office. But routine care, like getting checked for colon cancer, is too important to skip.
The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the North Country wants men ages 50 and older to know that the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) kit is a yearly colon cancer screening that can be done at home. The kit is quick, easy and safe. It can be mailed home and, when completed, mailed directly to a lab for processing. If the FIT kit shows something abnormal, the health care provider will order a colonoscopy to find out if there is or isn’t cancer.
For men age 50 and older that don’t have insurance, the CSP can provide free FIT kits. The CSP can also cover the follow-up test (colonoscopy) if it’s needed and help get access to treatment.
Call your health care provider or the CSP of the North Country at 315-592-0830 to get more information about colon cancer screening and the take-home FIT kit.
Carolyn Handville
CSP of North Country
Fulton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.