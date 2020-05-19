To the editor,
The Fulton Veterans Council wishes to express their gratitude to our veterans, their families and our community this Memorial Day. Although our ceremonies have been cancelled, our hope is for everyone to share with your loved ones a few moments of silence to honor the deceased men and women who have served our country.
We also invite you to visit our Walk of History at the Fulton War Memorial. Bricks are still available and you do not have to be a veteran to support our project and have your name on a brick.
We offer our congratulations to our Fulton Veterans Council Veteran of the Year, Peter Allen. We send everyone good wishes to get through these challenging times.
Thank you,
Donna Kestner
Fulton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.