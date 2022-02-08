This winter has been particularly harsh on the Northeast. Though I’ve escaped it for a few months in warmer climates, I was thinking back to winters past and how my family dealt with multiple snow days and weekends stuck indoors. The first thing that came to mind was a family trip to the video store for a VHS movie rental.
I rarely think of the ‘80s and ‘90s as the “old days,” but when it comes to movie rentals, it seems like the Dark Ages. But we all did it. We packed up the kids in the minivan and headed to one of a dozen video stores in town to rent a videotape in that hard plastic case that made a distinctive “click” when you opened it.
As I was recalling those days (hard to believe it was three decades ago), I marveled about how far the technology has come. I asked a much-younger friend of mine recently about the myriad of streaming services for at-home movies nowadays. The list he gave me boggled my mind: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Epix, Starz, Tubi, Sling TV, Paramount Plus, Apple TV and literally a dozen more.
But looking back to the heyday of video rentals, stores sprang up all over Oswego. Red’s Video transformed the old Pagano’s Market at East 10th and Mohawk streets from a corner store to a video rental enterprise. In the late ‘80s, Red’s was a small local chain that carved its niche of the video business throughout the rural areas of Oswego County, with other stores in Palermo, Mexico, and Pulaski as well.
Video Paradise opened in the old Shapiro’s men’s clothing store on East Bridge Street, next to what was then the Colonial House Restaurant. The Book Mark video store was less than a block away from Video Paradise in the lower level of the Midtown Plaza.
Scriba residents could get their rentals at Woody’s on Route 104 without traveling into the city. If they did head into the east side of town, they only had to go as far as George Street, across from the Oswego Plaza, to find Movie Mania. The same with the folks from Minetto, who could get their own rentals from Video-to-Go.
Back in those days, even the supermarkets took advantage of the video rental boom. Price Chopper, that was then located next to the east side fire headquarters, had an extensive collection of VHS offerings.
Whether it was a small mom-and-pop operation or a big-box competitor, most of the video rental establishments had a lot in common — movie posters on the walls, candy and microwave popcorn on sale at the checkout counter, and the ever-present movie playing on the TVs (is it my imagination or was “Top Gun” ALWAYS playing on the video stores’ monitors?). The décor seemed to mimic a movie theater lobby, with one exception, the rows and rows of videocassette cases displayed underneath headings such as “comedy,” “action/adventure,” “drama,” and “new releases.”
Our go-to movie rental favorites were the big chain franchises like Blockbuster and Movies Plus. It’s not that my family didn’t support the local, independent businesses, it’s just that the bigger stores often had a wider array of choices. My kids’ movies preferences were as diverse as their personalities. So, to avoid in-store tantrums or fights over should we rent “Ghostbusters” or “The Lion King,” a trip to the video store usually meant a dad-imposed rule of one rental per kid, unless the planets completely aligned and they could all agree on one title (this rarely, if ever occurred).
The closest video store to our West Schuyler Street home back in the day was Movies Plus in the Hillside Commons. I always got a kick out of being asked for ID when checking out a VHS tape at Movies Plus. I laughed because the employee often asking me for identification was my teaching colleague at OHS, Bob Zuber. I’d always say, “Bob, I’ve taught with you for 10 years. Do you really need to see my driver’s license?”
Bob worked part time at Movies Plus for over 10 years during the peak of the movie rental craze. Depending on other factors such as the weather or television offerings, he estimated that on an average weekend night, 200 videos went out the door.
It’s ironic that the thing that got me thinking about this topic was a documentary I watched recently called “The Last Blockbuster.” It’s ironic because I saw the 86-minute film streamed on Netflix. The movie is about the lone remaining Blockbuster video store, located in a strip mall in Bend, Oregon. When Oswego’s Blockbuster store opened in the ‘90s, it was one of 9,000 Blockbusters in the chain. At one point, at the peak of the rental boom, a new Blockbuster opened every 17 hours in this country. But America has basically witnessed the rise and fall of a corporate giant, all in one generation. And now, the franchise has gone the way of the dinosaur, with only one store remaining.
For me, it’s been fun talking to people on this topic, and recalling things like the movie return drop box, the membership card, and walking the aisles searching for the perfect film for family movie night.
And who could forget those little white stickers on the videocassette that always told us to “BE KIND AND REWIND.”
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
