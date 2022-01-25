Being a teacher isn’t easy, and in today’s world it’s even harder for educators to connect with students, leaving a lot of professionals with self-doubt about their effectiveness.
I recently stumbled across a copy of an essay that expressed those same feelings. I was originally introduced to the piece either in high school or college, years before I embarked on my own career in education. I’m pretty sure my teacher at the time had used it to illustrate the concept of tone in writing. It reeked of pessimism and sarcasm — perhaps that’s why it struck a chord with me, since I’ve often been accused of being both pessimistic and sarcastic.
The essay, titled “I Taught Them All,” was written by Naomi Joan White in 1937. Rather than try to summarize it, the text reads as follows:
“I have taught high school for 10 years. During that time, I have given assignments, among others, to a murderer, an evangelist, a pugilist, a thief, and an imbecile. The murderer was a quiet little boy who sat on the front seat and regarded me with pale blue eyes; the evangelist, easily the most popular boy in school, had the lead in the junior play; the pugilist lounged by the window and let loose at intervals a raucous laugh that startled even the geraniums; the thief was a gay-hearted Lothario with a song on his lips; and the imbecile, a soft-eyed little animal seeking the shadows.
“The murderer awaits death in the state penitentiary; the evangelist has lain a year now in the village churchyard; the pugilist lost an eye in a brawl in Hong Kong; the thief, by standing on tiptoe, can see the windows of my room from the county jail; and the once gentle-eyed little moron beats his head against a padded wall in the state asylum. All of these pupils once sat in my room, sat and looked at me gravely across worn brown desks. I must have been a great help to those pupils — I taught them the rhyming scheme of the Elizabethan sonnet and how to diagram complex sentence.”
See what I mean? What a negative, “Debbie Downer” representation of the impact that a teacher had (or didn’t have) on students’ lives. I’m sure it’s a sentiment shared by many educators today. But, in keeping with my New Year’s resolution of trying to be more positive, I thought I could write the counterpoint to Naomi White’s 85-year-old essay, based on my teaching experiences. Here goes:
“I have taught high school for 33 years. During that time, I have given assignments, among others, to an entrepreneur, a bank teller, an Olympian, a television producer, a police chief, a custodian, a professor, and a meteorologist. The entrepreneur was my student for two years. He was a good-looking football player, who sat in the back seat of the classroom. He was among the brightest and most popular boys in the class, and learning seemed to come easy to him. The bank teller had the gift of gab, lighting up the classroom with her smile — just as she did recently when I reconnected with her while making a transaction at Pathfinder Bank.
“The Olympic athlete, whose name is also engraved on hockey’s Stanley Cup, was a hard worker as a high school sophomore, just as he was when fighting for a puck on the ice during his professional career. The television producer was an “attention-to-detail” girl who took the risk of leaving Oswego and traveling across the country to break into the entertainment industry in California, working on some of the most popular sitcoms in recent years. The police chief was a quiet boy, the son of an educator, a good student who was always polite. In an era when negative police behavior is in the news too often, my former student’s soft-spoken manner has served him well during his career in law enforcement. The custodian now cleans the room he once learned in, and he does it with the same “git ‘er done” commitment that made him successful in class. The professor now teaches the subject I taught him. He was a gifted writer, but, like many seventeen-year-old boys, didn’t take his gift seriously until years later. The meteorologist was a math/science kid from the start, yet was an excellent reader, writer, and speaker who dutifully plowed his way through Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities when many of his classmates opted for a Cliff Notes shortcut.
“There are hundreds more whom I have fond memories of — from the head of the Chamber of Commerce to the Research Manager of the Disney Archives; from the Director of Communications for the Buffalo Bills to an Emmy-award winning voice-over artist, and countless doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, security guards, laborers, cashiers, moms, and dads.”
With obstacles created by the pandemic such as frequent absenteeism, a shortage of substitutes, and virtual learning making teaching even more challenging, I’m hoping that today’s teachers can take solace in knowing that they truly are of great help, and really do make a difference in the lives of their pupils, who “sit in their classrooms and look gravely at them over those worn, brown desks.”
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
