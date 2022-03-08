I’ve had a 60-plus year relationship with the game of baseball. My dad was a ballplayer — good enough to sign a contract, be traded, and though he never made it to the big leagues, he played long enough to fill scrapbooks with photos and clippings of his minor league accomplishments before a knee injury ended his dreams.
More than anyone else, he instilled in me a love of the game.
But in recent years, I’ve questioned my love of baseball. No, I haven’t found another paramour, but I’m not sure if things will ever be the same between the two of us. Did I betray the game I loved for so long, or has the game been unfaithful to me? Has baseball changed, or have I?
When I was a kid (don’t you just hate it when old guys begin sentences with that phrase?), baseball was truly America’s pastime. I’m not blaming the NFL for its meteoric rise in popularity, nor am I blaming ESPN for televising every sport imaginable from corn hole to the World Series of Poker, but baseball has lost its luster to the competing sports.
Some of baseball’s wounds are self-inflicted and many of them are reasons I have fallen out of love with the game.
Most recently, there is the ongoing labor dispute. As of this writing, there is no settlement in place, and the 2022 lockout continues. Games have been canceled. I questioned lots of my friends whom I consider to be die-hard baseball fans, yet not one of them could explain the details behind the current labor stoppage. Neither can I. I currently know more about Ukraine than I do about baseball’s labor troubles. I do know that I saw footage on ESPN of Max Scherzer (who just signed a $130 million contract after winning 15 games last season) getting out of his Jaguar at the negotiations. Enough said.
Another beef I have with baseball is the length of games and pace of play. Last year, the average major league baseball game took three hours and 10 minutes. I know that as I have gotten older, I have become less patient, but c’mon. If I can’t stay engaged in a game for that length of time, then how can a kid or an instant-gratification millennial with a short attention span stay interested?
In a related gripe, starting a World Series game at 8:25 p.m. EDT is a recipe for disaster. I don’t think I stayed awake for a TOTAL of nine innings of the 2021 Fall Classic, let alone one entire nine-inning game. Back in the day, there was something exciting about hurrying home from school to watch an afternoon World Series game on television, or even better, sneaking a transistor radio into one’s desk at school to listen to a game.
I’m also breaking up with baseball because Pete Rose isn’t in the Hall of Fame. I know the latest debate regarding the Hall of Fame is about the steroid era players, and Pete Rose is old news. But his case is different. He’s Charley Hustle. He’s the Hit King. He deserves to be in Cooperstown. What bothers me the most is that his transgressions involved betting on baseball, yet as I watched baseball on TV last season, there were commercials from the likes of Draft Kings and Caesars Sportsbook advertising gambling on baseball. In fact, Caesars Entertainment has a multi-year agreement with Major League Baseball as an authorized gaming operator of the league. And now, at least one MLB stadium (Chase Field in Arizona) allows fans to place in-person wagers at designated ticket windows. Hypocrisy.
I also miss the classic baseball nicknames. Sure, there are a few catchy ones nowadays, coined by the talking heads on television, but they’re nothing compared to the likes of Mark “The Bird” Fidrych, Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Jay “Dizzy” Dean, Bill “Spaceman” Lee or “The Big Unit” Randy Johnson — and those are just the pitchers!
Speaking of pitchers, starting pitchers that is, I miss the good old days when the starting pitcher would pitch the entire game. Nowadays, baseball has “openers,” “middle relievers,” “set-up men,” and “closers,” to share the “burden” of pitching an entire game. Need proof? In 1975, the same year I graduated from high school and the season the Cincinnati Reds won the World Series, the top three pitchers in the category of complete games pitched were Catfish Hunter (30) and Jim Palmer and Gaylord Perry (25 each). Last season, three pitchers tied for the lead in complete games — German Marquez, Zack Wheeler, and Adam Wainwright. They each finished three games that they started. Three.
There are so many more grievances for me to air about my former love, baseball: from decades of the designated hitter being used in the American League but not in the National, to interleague regular-season play in general; from silly new statistics that were not even measured years ago such as WAR, WHIP, OPS, and GIDP (don’t ask me even what they all mean in the box scores) to the silliness that has become the home run derby at the All-Star break.
Now that I’ve gone public with my break-up with baseball, the question arises, will we ever get back together? The short answer is yes. I guess I will give baseball another chance, so I can buy my new grandsons their first baseball gloves and play catch with them.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com. His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com.
