To the editor,
On Sunday morning, March 21, an incident occurred on the west pier resulting in the National Historic Landmark WWII Tugboat, LT-5, being deliberately set adrift from her berth along the West First Street Pier. The tug floated north until she ran aground in the inner harbor.
The museum has a dedicated team who check on the vessel daily throughout the year and new lines had been recently installed on the LT-5.
Rounding Lake Street and seeing the LT-5 stuck on a sand bar in the inner harbor is the making of a nightmare for me. With that said, the city of Oswego fire and law enforcement agencies and the Port of Oswego Authority were called into action and worked for hours to get the LT-5 back to the dock safely.
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum extends our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the agencies, community individuals as well as our dedicated volunteers who helped in this rescue to bring the vessel back to the dock where she is now safely secured by rope and chain. State of the art technology and professionalism made what could have been a catastrophic situation end in a best case scenario. Fortunately, there appears to be no significant damage to the vessel.
The agencies and people we’d like to recognize are:
Oswego Fire Department, a team of professionals both on the water and on land
Oswego Police Department, a team of professionals who assisted with the rescue and led the investigation to apprehend the perpetrator of this action
Port of Oswego Authority- Supervisor of Facilities and Maintenance Pat McMahon and Jim Sharkey, heavy equipment operator
Our vessel volunteers: Mike Brown, Duane Morton and Chuck Hutcheson
USCG Station Oswego
Several community members who go unnamed
A member of the US Border Patrol
Mercedes Niess, Executive Director
and the Board of Trustees
H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego
