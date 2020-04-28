To the editor,
ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) would like to remind community members that the month of May has been designated Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Motorcycle riders nationwide respectfully ask that vehicle drives “Look Twice for Motorcycles” and to please “Share the Road” responsibly.
An early Spring has several riders out on the highways looking forward to an enjoyable and safe riding season. Oswego County ABATE wishes everyone a safe and healthy summer.
Thank you,
Ernestine Hughes and Oswego County ABATE
