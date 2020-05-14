To the editor,
When I read Bob Lonsberry’s delusional article about nursing home politics (“Cuomo’s cold-hearted virus policies” May 7, 2020), I felt compelled to respond.
Before I respond, let me state that my 101-year-old mother lives in a nursing home in Massena, New York. She is mentally and verbally capable and very aware of her surroundings. She does need the services that can be best provided by a nursing home and staff, and her family trusts that she is not in any particular danger by virtue of being in that facility. Our family has several medical support staff among its members; I suspect they are more knowledgeable than Mr. Lonsberry on most medical topics.
Mr. Lonsberry chastised Cuomo, saying “Cuomo’s policy of barring visitors in nursing homes and hospitals is inhumane and illogical. It inflicts cruel and unusual punishment upon people who have done nothing other than have the misfortune to live under his tyrannical rule.” This is followed by, “He has imposed suffering of the cruelest nature upon residents, patients and families, and it is an indictment of the health care industry….”
Cuomo’s policies are not political; they are efficacious! They are reviewed by staff professionals and outside professionals. They are shared and discussed with similar groups from larger states. Time and again there are discussions that assist a larger group of interests than just those of New York state.
Does Bob Lonsberry really think Andrew Cuomo sits around just planning ways to disrespect our seniors and the devoted staff members in our nursing homes, and the families who care for them? Does he ever watch Cuomo’s daily briefing on the deadly coronavirus? He should; maybe he could get paid for another column just to correct the damaging image to himself and his subject. One wonders why Lonsberry would write such a column. Additional perspective can be found by searching his name and background on Google. You will discover much that will make you question his motives and character.
In 1960, the governor of New York was Nelson Rockefeller — now, it is Andrew Cuomo. In my opinion, Rockefeller and Cuomo are two of New York’s best three governors during that 60-year period.
Terrence M. Hammill
Oswego
