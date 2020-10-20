To the editor,
This is a response to the letter published Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 “The Presidential choice is easy”
II Chronicles 7:14 says: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Four years ago, our country voted in Donald J. Trump for President of the United States of America. He isn’t a politician. He’s a successful businessman who loves our country. He’s a patriot who saw the corruption and the path our country was headed down. He had a past and needed forgiveness, but so do we. He risked having his past exposed but was willing to take that risk.
He loved our country so much that he left his billionaire lifestyle to enter Washington politics in hopes of “cleaning the swamp,” but the swamp goes much deeper than anyone can imagine.
In the past four years the Democrats and some Republicans could not accept the people’s choice and tried relentlessly to remove Trump from office. Three years and millions of dollars spent on the Mueller, Russian investigation proved nothing. They tried to impeach him over a phone call to the Ukraine.
The biased media hammered him daily with lies and false accusations. In spite of all this, he continued to lead our country. He brought God back into the White House and continues trying to return God to our schools. He supports religious freedom and the sanctity of life. He upholds the Judeo-Christian principles and values our country was founded on.
He’s building a wall to protect our borders from illegal immigrants and is attempting to stop the sex trafficking of women and children. He is pro life, pro religious freedom, pro second amendment and pro freedom of speech.
Under his leadership, we have the greatest economy in history and the strongest military. He lowered taxes, brought back our industries, defeated ISIS, brought back American prisoners from hostile countries (and paid them nothing). Baghdadi and Saleimain were killed and he’s brought our precious military back from the endless Iraqi and Afghanistan War.
These are but a few of his amazing accomplishments, all while donating his pay to charities. The media and liberal democrats have done nothing but spend four years hating him and dividing our country.
He has been nominated for three Nobel Peace Prizes, having accomplished was said to be impossible — the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement (Sept. 15, 2020).
You don’t see Trump supporters burning down our cities, looting and killing people. President Trump supports our police and has offered assistance to all state governors and mayors to help calm the riots.
He worked tirelessly with doctors, scientists and manufacturers to slow the spread of COVID-19, offering non-stop assistance to all states.
I’ve only mentioned a small portion of what he has accomplished in the past four years. I feel these things and others could only have been accomplished with the help of God. He’s like David, facing Goliath each day. He never claimed to be a saint. He’s a sinner, as we all are. He’s also a businessman with courage and common sense who loves God, our country and its people. He’s a warrior who fights for our country against all odds.
Now, for Joe Biden. He is among the most corrupt politicians in Washington and has been for the past 47 years. I pray he and his family will finally be exposed and brought to justice.
If you want more corruption, lies and destruction of our country — if you want Socialism that will lead to Communism, you should vote for Biden and Harris.
If you want a president who loves our country and is willing to fight for it, you should vote for Donald Trump.
Theresa Carbone
Oswego
