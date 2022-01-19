On deductive reasoning voting
To the Editor,
The place: Oswego County Legislative Chambers
The time: 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2022
The purpose: Organizational meeting
(The first meeting of the year for the Oswego County Legislature)
This meeting is generally a cut and dry meeting.
The meeting this year had several new department heads and newly created departments.
I have never been a follow-the-leader type of elected official. I have always taken an investigative approach on all resolutions.
In order to properly serve the taxpayers of Oswego County, you must always think and act with their best interest in mind.
One appointment made during this meeting was for purchasing director.
This appointment was voted against by a past Minority Leader and the Democratic caucus as a whole. The point was made that this appointment was nothing more than a political pay-back. The search committee chose a person that was a high-ranking political party member. The feeling at the time was this wasn’t the best candidate. With that in mind, I also chose to vote no on this appointment. I have not — and never will be — in favor of political pay-back, regardless of political party affiliation. The best person is best for the job.
The last appointment — and the most expensive — was the appointment of a newly-created department and department head. It was the Strategic Initiatives department. This was a department created with the inclusion of a director that would receive $1 million over 5 years to direct the spending of the remaining $22 million dollars that the county received as part of the government’s money to help with the COVID-19 relief effort.
This again was an appointment that the past Minority Leader and Minority Caucus had voted no on, while stating the obvious — that these functions could be performed by the same person in the existing position that they held along with the county administrator, saving the taxpayers $1 million. That money could be better served through infrastructure aid to our local towns and villages, along with COVID-19 relief for the Oswego County Health Department. For these reasons, I voted no on this appointment.
As one can see, I didn’t just vote no. If you don’t explain your process that determined and justified your no vote, you aren’t any better than the follow-the-leader voters.
I used knowledge and deductive reasoning in my voting process.
I am not a follow-the-leader voter on spending of taxpayer money.
This is why people voted for me.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Oswego County Legislator 25th District
Vaccinate and mask up — we’re not out of this yet.
To the Editor,
On Jan. 6, our Oswego County Legislature voted to apply for supplemental COVID-19 funding from the state to help fight and cope with our local, double-digit positivity rates.
We hope that money will be used in a way that increases the relatively low rate of vaccinations in our county. Oswego’s 57 percent rate of vaccination hadn’t ticked up in many months. What will the county legislators and officials do to get a better result than they appeared to get after they voted to comply with the state’s mandate on Dec. 14 that required everyone age 2 and older to wear masks in public, indoor places for the next month?
Why focus on vaccination rates and not just masks or tests? Because we agree with County Legislature Chair Weatherup who said in his public video address Dec. 14, “the vaccine is still our best defense against the virus.”
Double-digit rates in Oswego County were a factor back in October too, when all but 3 county legislators voted to oppose any COVID-19 vaccination mandate for larger businesses (over 100 employees).
The Supreme Court’s recent decision stops the executive branch from requiring vaccinations, which puts the burden for action on legislatures instead. Since vaccinations are our best tool to fight COVID-19, it would be great if our county could raise its overall vaxxed rate of 57 percent as high as, say, Rochester’s — with its rate for all ages at 67 percent.
The County Legislature’s mask mandate was supposed to be in effect until Jan. 15. When we entered several stores over the past month, we couldn’t tell there was any mask mandate. With the exception of a couple grocery stores and a book store, almost no one, except for employees, wore masks of any kind in the other stores.
Our local governments and officers will need to do much more than they did to encourage or enforce that mask-wearing mandate if they want to make any difference — if they want to justify spending more tax dollars to tackle this virus.
Mary Loe
Oswego
