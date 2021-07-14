To the editor,
I want to thank my fellow community members in Mexico, Richland and Parish for honoring me with your vote during this primary election.
I am deeply moved and humbled by the amount of support that I received, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am especially grateful to my family, friends, both new and old and loyal supporters, who so generously contributed their time and effort during my campaign for the Republican Party primary for Oswego County Legislator for District 7.
Please note that falling just a few votes short has energized me as I am still on the ballot and will be working hard to earn your vote right up until Election Day.
You have taken the time to share with me your ideas, your concerns, and your aspirations, and I sincerely appreciate your willingness to discuss what really matters to you. For that, I thank you once again.
With grateful appreciation to all,
Amanda Magro
Mexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.