To the editor,
I’d like to ask U.S. Rep. John Katko: Those families separated at the southern border? This week we saw the Family Reunification Task Force’s first reunion, a mother and son who’d been apart for three and a half years.
The number of unaccompanied minors admitted this year at the border in Customs and Border Protection custody? Those numbers are now about 600, down from around 5,700 in March. The changes we’ve seen in immigration like these by the Biden administration have been modest so far. Congressman Katko, however, doesn’t see small steps taken.
In his answer to the President’s Address to Congress (“Biden’s Speech Lacked Response to ‘Critical’ Security Threats,” April 30), he holds that President Biden already somehow “single handedly allowed” a crisis at the southern border by “eroding the productive policies of the previous Administration.”
The situation at the southern border reflects the entire region’s grim challenges: political corruption, gang violence, the devastation from two hurricanes this past fall, and of course, the pandemic. A public health directive that cites COVID-19 dangers blocks almost all migrants at the border, making them the targets of kidnapping for ransom and smuggling.
But that policy (called Title 42) has been in place since March 2020. Has Mr. Katko been speaking out about the perils asylum seekers have faced since then? Was he concerned when border apprehensions spiked in May 2020 — or has he only taken note of apprehension numbers since January 2021?
Mr. Katko’s criticisms seem disingenuous. Was Title 42 an example of a “productive” Trump immigration policy? If so, what would Mr. Katko call this same policy still in effect under the Biden administration? What makes an immigration policy “productive” in Mr. Katko’s eyes? Is it basically one that manages to keep people out?
Anne Pagano
Oswego
