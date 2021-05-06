To the editor,
Money Pit: A possession that creates substantial ongoing expenses, one whose costs are considered to be unsustainable.
The Oswego County Airport is unsustainable.
Your Oswego County Legislature again on Thursday, April 15 voted to add an additional $600,000 to help build a 3,000-square foot terminal, bringing the cost to $1.8 million dollars.
Some say only about 5 percent of the costs will be local share. I, for one, don’t know of anyone that doesn’t pay federal or state taxes — where the other 95 percent will come from.
The Legislature moved the additional $600,000 at the April 15 meeting from the fund to due to a sewer project in Volney. That project would bring a service to the taxpayers and also bring in revenue.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t have an airport in Oswego County — but it shouldn’t be at the cost of the taxpayers of Oswego County.
Taxpayer money should always go for services for the taxpayers.
If this were a business and you were on the board of directors, you would look for a buyer and get out of the airport business.
I don’t want the airport closed but the county should start looking for a private buyer to take on the costs.
In that April 15 meeting, Minority Leader Marie Schadt, D-Oswego Town, presented an argument to stop the spending. It was such a strong argument that the majority caucus called for a time out to get their troops all lined up.
Each year, the airport management asks for more and more money and makes promises to bring in profits. It hasn’t happened yet, and the spending to keep a losing business open has to stop.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Fulton
