To the editor,
As 2020 has concluded, the board of directors of Human Concerns, Inc., Oswego’s Food Pantry, would like to thank all those who gave time, financial aid and food donations throughout the year.
As food insecurity because of COVID-19 grew in the area served by the food pantry, so did the generosity of the Oswego community and the surrounding area.
The Human Concerns Food Pantry cannot give enough recognition and thanks to the individuals, families, businesses, service organizations, schools and churches that responded to our needs throughout 2020. Over 1,200 pounds of food was donated, in addition to monetary donations beyond our greatest expectations.
Also, our heartfelt thanks to our volunteers who stepped up during this time, abided by the COVID-19 safety protocols and never stopped coming out to help those in need.
The Human Concerns Food Pantry was never without what it needed in 2020, even as the numbers of those in need continued to grow. Thank you, everyone, for your support.
In this new year, we look to continue providing for the Oswego community through the generosity of our neighbors. Again, thank you so much!
JoAnn Locy
Executive Director
Human Concerns Inc
85 E. 4th Street
Oswego, NY 13126
