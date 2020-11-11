EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letter is from former Fulton elementary school teacher Roxanne Alnutt Stuart, whose story appeared in a front-page article in the Oct. 28, 2020 edition of both The Palladium-Times and The Valley News. Confined to a wheelchair for many years because of MS, Stuart has been in need of a new custom-made electric wheelchair since her previous one broke, and Medicare and Medicaid would not pay for a new one because she is a nursing home resident.
Her friends Beth Knight and Carolyn Holland helped call attention to her need, and Stuart’s friends, former students and others sent contributions to a special wheelchair account that was set up at Fulton Savings Bank. Recently, the account reached its goal, and donations are no longer being accepted. Knight and Holland join Stuart in thanking all those who donated.
To the editor,
To all my friends and family, I would like to thank all of you for helping God answer my prayers for a new electric wheelchair that will accommodate my needs.
In just a few short weeks, you have honored me with your generous contributions. I never dreamed that I would reach my goal this fast, and it is all because of how wonderful you have been to me.
I have ordered my wheelchair and if all goes well, I will have a God-sent gift in time for Christmas.
I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. A special thanks to everyone at Fulton Savings Bank for handling the account.
May God bless all of your for coming to my rescue.
Roxanne Alnutt Stuart
Seneca Hill Manor
Oswego
