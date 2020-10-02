To the editor,
I love that we have a new mayor but there are things in the city of Fulton that need to change.
North Bay Campgrounds could be a nice family camp but they need to clean house. We had our reservations changed three time and the last time we were lied to. I was told an hour before we were to leave for camp (I made the reservation two weeks in advance and picked the site we wanted) the guy had an emergency and couldn’t move his camper off our site. We took the only sites they had. The gravel wasn’t raked, there wasn’t a picnic table. We paid $100 to be on a site that wasn’t what we wanted.
There was a huge party on the site in the back and someone posted the video on Facebook. The next morning, the video was removed from Facebook. So who was in the videos that shouldn’t be seen? It was a personal page so it makes me wonder.
You have to post the “rules” in the window of your camper but then they won’t enforce the rules. We have seen people drinking on their golf carts and when a seasonal camper complained (because their grandchild was in danger) the seasonal camper was asked to leave instead of the person who was drinking.
It is very sad that we have a place close to home to camp and relax, but the way it’s run left a sour taste in my mouth. I’ve reported these things to the person in charge and it doesn’t seem like anything
Jo Baker
Fulton
