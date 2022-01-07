I can say with 100% confidence that I never pictured I’d be writing this note to our wonderful readers.
But, here we go:
Hello, my name is Ben Grieco — the new editor of The Palladium-Times.
Some of you may already know me. I’ve been here the last six months as the sports editor, so I’ve been around the four high schools and other community sports primarily. I hear I’m quite popular with the Little League parents and college hockey parents. I digress.
Around the last month and a half, The Pall-Times has been under a little bit of strain, to be blunt. After some newsroom changes, Fulton Valley News Editor Mike LeBoeuf, and I “split” the editor duties, while maintaining our own roles — and to be frank, sometimes I dropped the ball and Mike had to do a bit more.
Entering this new year, it was time to bring in a full-time editor to lead the newsroom. And I have been given this fantastic opportunity by our publisher, Jeff Weigand, to do just that. I’ve had some great people to learn from — not even just while at The Pall-Times.
For those who might not know me, no, I’m not originally from here. But, I went to school at SUNY Oswego, wrote for the college newspaper, The Oswegonian, to write about sports and sometimes news (especially last year), and got the chance to stay in the Port City as the sports editor of The Pall-Times once I graduated in May.
While at The Oswegonian, I served as the paper’s editor-in-chief during my senior year. We were at the height of the pandemic. News was changing every hour, it seemed. We had to adjust our own structure and I had to maintain a healthy and strong relationship with the school to keep us operational.
You might have seen a story about me in The Pall-Times during my senior year, when I broke the story that SUNY passed the 1 million-test threshold when it required students to essentially test every week, garnering attention from SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, among other officials. I don’t like tooting my own horn, but that was pretty exciting.
It was even better when I met the chancellor and before I even introduced myself, he said, “You! Stop breaking our stories!”
All told, I’ve been at The Pall-Times — as I said — for six months. Granted, I interned here my junior year under former Sports Editor Kevin L. Smith and was also a freelance writer my last semester of college. But full time, I’ve been on the payroll since June 1.
Now that I’m shifting from my sports desk to the editor’s office, what does that mean for The Palladium-Times and OswegoCountyNewsNow.com?
Me, personally, I’ll be writing more news and our reporter, Dylan McGlynn, will be handling the bulk of sports. I’ll still try to get to some games when I’m available, because I can’t fully give that up yet. I will be heavily covering Oswego State men’s and women’s hockey, what I would like to think is my “bread and butter,” the thing I’m most passionate about.
I have some ideas that I hope to institute in the next few months as we all get settled into our newsroom changes. Luckily, for the most part, everything is changing internally — so we all get to see the same faces whenever we walk into the newsroom each and every morning.
Our goals include finding better stories, not letting them come to us. That’s hopefully a culture shift I can get in motion in the coming month or so. We also want to help better inform our readers: more social media posts, breaking news on our website — that way it’s not old news by the time The Pall-Times comes around the next day.
This new journey also includes you, our faithful readers. Our goal is to be more and more hyperlocal — we want to tell your stories, cover your events and be a strong member of the community, because all of our staff live here, too.
We strive to be YOUR newspaper.
That goal starts Monday. I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new venture and put my own stamp on this historic newspaper — and I hope you’ll stick along for the ride.
