To the editor,
The Friends of Hospice would like to express our gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Oswego Industries and CEO Laurie Davis for donating cloth masks to the Hospice families and their care givers.
As we are all practicing social distancing and staying home, these families need to be even more careful around their loved ones and the cloth masks take away alittle of the stress of keeping everyone protected and healthy. It is great to live and work in a community where everyone steps up and helps out.
Again thank you so much Oswego Industries for your donation!
Chris O’Connor
Friends of Oswego County Hospice
