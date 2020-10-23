To the editor,
I live on Franklin Avenue in the city of Oswego. It is a long block between state Route 104 and George Washington Boulevard, right by SUNY Oswego. I am in my 70s and handicapped.
In August, our street light went out leaving it very dark. We called the power company and were told it would be fixed in 10 to 14 days. My neighbor and I have each called four times since then I have called and so has my neighbor. We were told to call the town. So we did. No light yet.
A lot of people walk here — neighbors, students, and we don’t understand why it has taken more than two months to change a light bulb. It is very unsettling to not see when strangers pass near my house, and it leaves me feeling very vulnerable.
Diana Gordon
Oswego
