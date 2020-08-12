To the editor,
On behalf of the volunteer leaders, and staff of the Oswego YMCA, I have to share that we were disheartened by the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent comments that New York’s YMCAs are unable to open safely. As the governor has spent the last four months showcasing his reliance on data over opinion, I felt it was important to share some of the facts related to re-opening New York’s YMCAs.
Fact: Data from more than 1,500 YMCA facilities nationwide, has shown no reported outbreaks since re-opening.
Fact: YMCAs across the country are safely operating over 1,200 child care sites. In New York, we have over 5,000 children each day in our childcare and day camp programs which are operating safely with enhanced protocols to ensure the well-being of our staff and the children we care for.
Fact: New York state YMCAs have safely provided more than 140,000 meals to New Yorkers across the state since the pandemic began. Many Ys in our state are currently expanding their food programs because the need is growing so rapidly.
Fact: We have been constantly changing our re-opening plans to address the health and safety needs of our community. These plans were made available to the governor’s office, state agencies, and the regional control rooms, back in June. The plans address tracking when members enter and leave our facility, prescreening the health of our members and staff, enhanced cleaning protocols, and physical distancing and capacity restrictions.
Fact: Since March, while we have been responding to critical community needs, New York’s YMCAs have collectively lost more than $117 million in revenue. These lost dollars would typically provide the funds needed to support our community-strengthening programs which operate at a loss.
For well over 160 years, YMCAs have been responding to community needs, largely with funding from membership dues and private donations. The continued closure of Ys jeopardizes the future of critical community programs like child care, homeless housing, feeding programs, and chronic disease prevention.
The fact of the matter is that if the governor doesn’t give YMCAs the opportunity to address his re-opening concerns, there will soon be no YMCA in our community to re-open.
Kerrie Webb
Executive Director
Oswego YMCA
