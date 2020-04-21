Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Windy with rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 44F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph.