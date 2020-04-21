To the editor,
Unless you have been in a coma for the past four years, you know the two biggest egos on the planet have been going at it: Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump.
Cuomo’s announcement this week of enhanced COVID-19 reduction policies was purely political, he was just trying to get one-up on Trump and lock us down before the federal plan is released. Just the latest in the ongoing feud.
Upstate and central New York are being hung out to dry. Cuomo has become so pre-occupied with Trump and New York City that we have become lost in the shuffle. There is no reason for us to live or abide by the same rules as New York City. People in our region have been practicing social distancing and isolation since last October — it’s called winter.
Our local politicians should step up for this area. Someone needs to tell Cuomo he is the governor of two states. Our local politicians have become engaged in a competition to see who can slap the most restrictions on their constituents . Enforce what you already have instead of putting more things into effect. The travel restriction based on birthday are a waste of time. I saw on TV news the other day to dispose of your tissues after you blow your nose and sneeze. What are my other options?
I’m starting to feel like a head of cattle in an old John Wayne movie, being moved around by people that don’t know what they hell they’re doing. You can bet New York City will survived but upstate, I’m not so sure. You can only put so much lipstick on a pig.
Oswego County was no economic superpower before this and there is a lot of poverty, even if people don’t want to admit that.
If Cuomo continues to treat us the same as New York City, there will be serious consequences. There is already rioting and protesting in Michigan. When the smoke clears, we could end up being just collateral damage.
Francis Dashnau
Oswego
