To the editor,
One of the purposes of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, approved by Congress in March, was to help communities and local governments navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Oswego County, thousands of pounds of fresh produce, dairy products and meat have been distributed in communities across our county as a result of CARES Act funding.
The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) and the United Way of Oswego County partnered with the American Dairy Association, the Food Bank of CNY, Renzi Food Services and Glazier Food Service to bring food to Oswego County residents.
There are far too many to name individually, but we owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone who has supported this effort – from local law enforcement for traffic control, distribution site owners, and the many volunteers who helped organize and distribute food items.
We couldn’t have accomplished all of this without the help of the property owners who made sites available and those who rallied the volunteers, often on short notice. They include: Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup and members of the Oswego County Legislature; Assemblyman Will Barclay; Paul Conzone, Oswego Speedway; Tom Colabufo, Central Square School Superintendent; Andy Ridgeway, Oswego County Fairgrounds; and Mary Margaret Pekow, Catholic Charities of Oswego County; Also, Century 21, Oswego; Fulton City Police Department and Department of Public Works; Oswego Police Department; New York State Police; CiTi BOCES; Oswego City-County Youth Bureau; Studio C Dance Studio, Oswego; Oswego Rotary; Oswego Methodist Church; United Way of Oswego County; E & V Energy; Fulton Boy Scouts; Girl Scouts of NYPENN; Matteson Brothers; Retired Oswego County Sheriffs; teachers from across Oswego County and Oswego City School District sports youth.
As the economic impact of the pandemic continues, we realize there are still people who may need food assistance. Oswego County residents can apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov or by calling the Oswego County Department of Social Services at 315-963-5021. All food pantries in Oswego County are open and continue to serve their communities. For more information on local food pantries, visit 211cny.com.
Thank you again for your support of our community. It is making a difference.
Diana Godfrey
Stacy Alvord
Oswego County DSS
