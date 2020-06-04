To the editor,
The primary election for New York’s 24th Congressional District is less than one month away. It’s understandable that the campaigns for Congress would be full throttle with their messaging and persuasion efforts. However, one particular campaign tactic caught my attention in an unsettling way this past week. A mailer by Democratic Party candidate Francis Conole took aggressive aim at his primary rival, Dana Balter.
The mailer (rightly so) points out that our Republican congressman, U.S. Rep. John Katko, continues to endorse and support our corrupt and incompetent president. The mailer goes on to say that Balter had lost the support of our local Democratic committees and several national organizations. One of these organizations, Planned Parenthood, announced their endorsement of Dana’s campaign this week with glowing praise, saying "We know that not only will Dana be a pro-choice champion in Congress, but that she also is by far the strongest candidate to unseat John Katko”. Many of the other organizations mentioned in the mailer routinely stay neutral during primaries by policy.
In addition to these false accusations, the mailer ignores the endorsement of the Oswego County Democratic Committee as well as the support Dana has received from prominent democrats from all corners of NY-24. As a former candidate for Oswego Common Council, I had the distinct honor to campaign and go door-to-door with Dana Balter, talking with voters across our city. I can personally attest to the dedication and selflessness that Dana possesses. It’s this very dedication that earned Dana the nomination of democrats across the district in the 2018 primary and will again this year.
Francis Conole, a candidate who had zero political presence up until last year, seems to have taken a page out of John Katko’s unscrupulous playbook in this most recent attack. There are numerous other bad-faith attacks in the mailer that I don’t even need to get into because of their blatantly baseless claims. Is this the kind of candidate who central New York democrats want to represent them?
The truth is Dana Balter is an advocate, a teacher, an ally, and a Democrat who came the closest to beating John Katko than anyone ever has. This year, we intend to finish what we started last time and close the 5 percent gap by turning out the vote. Democrats need to rally together instead of attacking each other and send someone to Washington we can trust to faithfully represent us.
Jonathan Ashline
Oswego
