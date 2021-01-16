Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with some snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.