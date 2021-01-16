To the editor,
In response to recent editorials in The Palladium-Times, I do pen the following corrections:
My head spins with the celerity of the speed of sound at the sheer hypocrisy of recent nugatory bloviating about President Donald Trump. It is baseless and divisive rhetoric reeks of that which flows from the hind end of Un Toro Rogo, and apes what million of good patriotic Americans have endured 24/7 for the past five years.
Perhaps they opine because they feel the need to diabolize the leader of the free world, our president, to feeda self-imposed sense of importance and relevancy.
The hypocrisy of the Democrats knows no bounds. They are the party of slavery and enslavement, abortion up to full term. Let’s take a look at some past Democratic saints: Ted Kennedy left a woman to die in a river; Bill Clinton had sex in the in the oval office, and lied under oath; Obama ran guns to Mexican drug cartels, and delivered billions to the number one state sponsor of terror; Biden sniffs and fondles inappropriately. Hillary Clinton? Well, ‘nuff said.
In contrast, perhaps it’s the six unprecedented peace deals in the middle east that draws Democrats’ ire, or the booming economy Trump unleashed with the largest middle class tax cut in history. Then he helped declared the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the nation of Israel, which many had promised but he actually did. Then, surely the lowest unemployment among all demographics ever recorded.
President Trump’s accomplishments are many, and readily available to view by anyone with the sagacity to look. President Trump personified without equal what one man can accomplish against all hate when his aim is true. I am eternally grateful to him for pulling off the white hoods of the Democrats and exposing their hateful evil deeds.
I would much prefer the pursuit of more important and pressing issues like big tech censorship, the total erosion of our education system and the complete loss of the honest, truthful, investigative journalist — truth purveyors — as they truly are the gatekeepers of democracy.
Democrats prefer weak men like Obama or Biden to one who takes on and gets done the tough complicated issues, as did the esemplastic Donald J. Trump. Promises made, promised kept. All while donating his salary to charitable causes. God bless him.
George R. McGrath Jr.
Oswego
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.