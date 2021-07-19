To the editor,
I would like to publicly thank all the dedicated Disabled American Veterans (DAV) drivers that continued to volunteer during the last year and a half. Of course, ALL the drivers who have volunteered for this vital program should be acknowledged but it is especially important for me to recognize the small group of individuals who continued to transport our veterans during the covid pandemic.
Although the appointment numbers were down significantly, there were still many veterans needing transportation to the Syracuse VA Medical Center, and to our local VA outpatient clinic.
Now that our requests are picking up again, there is also a need for more drivers and we’re again starting to process potential volunteers. I would be happy to answer any questions about this valuable volunteer program at 315-729-7634.
Missy Parkhurst
Oswego County DAV
