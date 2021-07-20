To the editor,
In response to the column “Critical race theory and cynical fear mongering” by Ranjit Dighe that appeared in the July 16 edition of The Palladium-Times:
First: the term critical race theory (CRT) isn’t a pejorative brand applied by opponents. It reflects the association of CRT with Critical Theory in general, a Hegelian/Marxist framework for critique of society. CRT is one critical theory that critiques society with a view toward racial dynamics. There are other critical theories that base their critiques on, for example, gender or class, as opposed to race. CRT is not a “fake issue” invented by white supremacists.
Second: the fact that some academic theory has been obscure doesn’t tell you anything about whether the theory is benign. Hopefully we can agree, at least hypothetically, that an obscure academic theory can end up proving disastrous to society.
Third: people oppose CRT for all sorts of reasons, with all sorts of motivations, and with varying degrees thoughtfulness. Smearing all opposition to CRT on the basis that this is what Fox News pundits do, or that the Proud Boys also oppose it, or some such ad hominem argument does not get to the root of the matter. This is akin to dismissing the valid concerns of CRT because some people burnt down buildings in Wisconsin last summer.
Of course, there are scumbags who hate CRT, but there are also folks who have thoughtfully and carefully taken issue with CRT, folks whose interest in race matters is not merely academic. As an example, you might take Glenn Loury, who teaches economics at Brown University. I would be curious to know if Dr. Dighe is familiar with the works of scholars like Loury, or projects like 1776 Unites — an African-American response to the 1619 project.
Fourth: if you’re going to win over any of the people who have concerns about CRT, don’t treat them like dummies, and don’t gloss over the real problems that have come up in connection with CRT. Nobody should be allowed to support former President Donald Trump without reckoning with the travesty that happened in the Capitol this past January. In the same way, you cannot talk benignly about “demonstrations” and “protests” that happened last summer without reckoning with the violence, looting, and rioting that accompanied those demonstrations. At least acknowledge the possibility that the reason public opinion surrounding last summer’s demonstrations is so divided is not because half the country is comprised of hicks and rednecks — but because the whole country watched American cities literally burning.
Don’t dismiss people who — understandably — suspect there might be a connection between CRT and those riots. Falling back to some “No true Scotsman” argument only makes your case more hollow.
Gabriel Wingfield
Oswego
