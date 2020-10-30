To the editor,
Why are the health department and other officials turning a blind eye to all the out-of-towners that are up here fishing from states that are on the New York quarantine list? Visitors from many states are on the list to lock down for 14 days, but no one is sending them back home.
If we have to, then they should also have to do it. All they’re doing is infecting our city. I know a lot of businesses could use the business, but we all don't need to catch COVID-19 so let's get on the ball and stop the spread.
Joseph Harrington
Oswego
