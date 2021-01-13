To the editor,
Do as I say, not as I do!
In May 2020, the Oswego County Legislature instituted a hiring and spending freeze. In December at the 2021 budget meeting, they again extended the freezes. Both times, the Legislature cited the COVID-19 pandemic.
The month of January is here and the crisis must be over.
At the January legislative meeting, the Legislature brought forward a resolution to contract with the Bonadio Group for a maximum of $100,000. This money is going to come out of the fund balance account.
Having previously served in the legislature for 6 years, I know $100,000 is a starting point, not an end point. If you put in a hiring and purchasing freeze only mandated hiring and spending should occur.
A service contract is not a mandated item.
Only the two Democrats on the Legislature voted against this service contract, citing a state agency that could be used to perform the functions the service contract was being asked to perform. We pay state taxes for such services. There is no reason to pay an outside private group to perform what the state would do if asked.
The only reason you would not use the state to do this is to hide a problem and possible state reprimand and public embarrassment.
All 21 GOP Legislators voted in favor of this resolution. It’s time to start thinking about term limits and reduction of the legislature. Same old same old just hurts the taxpayer.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Fulton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.