To the editor,
I would like to first of all, thank Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton for his service and protection. The support banner for President Donald Trump was understood and the sheriff’s presence at the site was valid. However the image was bad — very bad. The design of your flag was, at the very least, disrespectful and that disregard is common these days as the flag is displayed in every manner from socks to jocks.
I would fully support a banner which stated "thank you, Mr. President, for your support of law enforcement.” The message was lost in the controversy. Please, no face on the stars and stripes.
Robert Barsi
Fulton
