To the editor,
On Nov. 3, 2020, I’m voting for America. I’m voting President Donald Trump and Claudia Tenney.
We live in a world of complex issues and mass information. It’s tough to know what to believe from what we hear and see in the media.
I believe we have to look inside ourselves and determine what we stand for. I believe that individual rights and freedoms are important. I believe individual responsibility and accountability are important.
I’m tired of the left wing hating America and their destruction campaign.
I believe all lives matter regardless of skin color, gender, creed or orientation. I believe the unborn deserve a right to life. I believe people have a right to own property, and defend myself by force of arms from all enemies foreign and domestic. I believe in good stewardship of the environment, and helping others by giving a hand up. I believe in tolerance, diversity of thought, and I believe in cooperation. I believe in working for balance of opposing forces and ideas and reasonable discourse and measures to gain and implement real solutions and consensus.
I believe President Trump and former Congresswomen Claudia Tenney believe these things as well. I believe they’re working for all of America. Please take a moment and look into your own being and make your best choice for life. I’m voting Trump and Tenney for all of America.
Bradley Trudell
Mexico
